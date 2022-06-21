© 2022 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are experiencing signal outages in the Bishop/Mammoth Lakes area. We are looking into the cause and hope to have signal restored soon.
Energy and Environment
“Mountain West News Bureau” header on top of a blurred image of a mountain range.
Mountain West News Bureau
KUNR Public Radio is a proud partner in the Mountain West News Bureau, a partnership of public media stations that serve Nevada, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico and Wyoming. The mission is to tell stories about the people, places and issues of the Mountain West.

Some Mountain West towns plan Fourth of July drone shows amid wildfire season

KUNR Public Radio | By Kaleb Roedel
Published June 21, 2022 at 4:31 PM PDT
A group of people watch fireworks burst over Lake Tahoe and light up the sky at night.
Reno Tahoe Territory
/
Flickr Creative Commons
Instead of watching fireworks light up the sky over Lake Tahoe, as seen here, people in Incline Village, Nev., will see a drone light show this Fourth of July.

As wildfire season picks up, some communities in the Mountain West are trying to reduce fire risks. That includes finding new ways to celebrate America’s independence.

Incline Village in Nevada, for example, won’t have fireworks light up the sky this Fourth of July. Instead, the resort town on Lake Tahoe’s north shore will have a light show created by 200 drones.

The change comes less than a year after the large Caldor Fire threatened that area. On Aug. 30, more than two weeks after the fire was ignited dozens of miles away, its flames lurched over the Sierra Nevada and pushed toward Tahoe’s south shore. Days later, thousands of people were forced to evacuate.

Andy Chapman of the Incline Village visitors bureau says that drove the decision to give drones a spin this year.

“How safe is it throwing lit objects in the sky in July?” Chapman said. “Caldor Fire was close, you know, and we all were affected by that – we were all affected by smoke all summer long.”

In Colorado, at least half a dozen cities – the largest being Lakewood – will also have drone shows on the Fourth.

The state had its most destructive wildfire earlier this year. The Marshall Fire destroyed or damaged more than 1,000 homes and over 30 commercial structures.

This story was produced by the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration between Wyoming Public Media, Nevada Public Radio, Boise State Public Radio in Idaho, KUNR in Nevada, the O'Connor Center for the Rocky Mountain West in Montana, KUNC in Colorado, KUNM in New Mexico, with support from affiliate stations across the region. Funding for the Mountain West News Bureau is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

The photo included in this story is licensed under Flickr Creative Commons.

Tags

Energy and Environment wildfire seasonCaldor Firefire preventionLake TahoeIncline Villagedrones
Kaleb Roedel
Kaleb is an award-winning journalist who joined KUNR as a reporter in November 2021.
See stories by Kaleb Roedel
Related Content