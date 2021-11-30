-
KUNR Today: Nevada Officials Urge Vaccinations As COVID-19 Surges, Drought Means More Bear ConflictsHere are your local news headlines for the morning of Friday, July 9, 2021.Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases, Nevada Officials Encourage Vaccinations, Not…
From more intense wildfires to prolonged droughts, climate change is impacting the ecology of the American West. That’s got researchers in our region…
These days, drones are everywhere--from the ones you can buy at your local Costco to news drones giving birds' eye views of sporting events. Soon, you'll…
The Nevada Institute of Autonomous Systems or NIAS has launched a new center focusing on education revolving the use of drones. KUNR's Stephanie Serrano…
Nevada has a new partner in the development of unmanned aerial vehicles — the Canadian province of Alberta. Our contributor Kaleb Roedel of the Northern…
Reno will soon see the use of commercial drones to deliver medical devices. The biggest little city will take part in a nationwide pilot program meant to…
A Reno-based company will be launching the nation’s first drone defibrillator delivery service to increase the dismal odds of surviving a cardiac arrest.…
Drone use is on the rise in the Tahoe Basin, but the regulations remain murky for flying unmanned aircrafts on land owned by the U.S. Forest Service,…
A partnership between The Boeing Company’s unmanned aircraft systems design team, Insitu, and the University of Nevada, Reno could help improve the way…
A Nevada-based drone startup has teamed up with convenience chain 7-Eleven to make the first-ever Slurpee delivery to a private residence in Reno, a tasty…