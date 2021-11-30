fire prevention

-
Here are the local news headlines for the morning of Monday, Sept. 27, 2021.City Of Reno Soon Requiring All Employees To Be Vaccinated Against COVID-19By…
-
A new study suggests huge fire blankets can help protect homes during wildfires.
-
California Governor Gavin Newsom recently declared a state of emergency and called on the National Guard to speed up forest management ahead of the…
-
More than 100 fires burned through the Tahoe basin and Truckee Meadows this year, including the recent Little Valley Fire.But as Reno Public Radio’s Noah…
-
The Hot Pot fire has burned nearly two hundred square miles of rural land near Battle Mountain. One tool area fire crews have been using is a new…
-
The Eastern Sierras saw a wet winter this year, leaving grasses and other fire fuels on the ground. Now foresters are looking at sheep to help solve this…
-
The Desert Research Institute recently unveiled its new Wildland Fire Science Center, a concept that brings together scientists from various disciplines…
-
The cost of fighting wildfires has more than doubled in the last two decades in the country, according to the federal government. That shift could be…