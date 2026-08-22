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KUNR Special Coverage: Hawk Fire near Reno (Aug. 22-26)
Editor’s note: KUNR’s live coverage concluded Wednesday, Aug. 26, at 3 p.m. Continue to KUNR.org/hawk-fire for future updates from the KUNR newsroom.
What you need to know
The Hawk Fire burning near Reno has scorched more than 15,000 acres. The fire is 85 percent contained as of Aug. 25 at 5 p.m., according to the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District.
During the Aug. 25 press briefing, fire officials said 47 residential homes and one commercial building have burned. At least 5,000 people still remain in the evacuation zones.
Some evacuation orders and warnings have been downgraded. View active evacuation zones at PerimeterMap.com.
Last updated Aug. 26 at 3 p.m.
Quick links to resources 🔗
- Washoe County: Evacuation zones via PerimeterMap.com | Updates via Watch Duty
- Sierra County: Evacuation zones via Genasys Protect
- Hawk Fire official Facebook page: @HawkFire2026
- Evacuation center:
- Reno-Sparks Convention Center (Hall 4, Door 20, accessible via Kietzke Ln.), located at 4590 S Virginia St. in Reno
- Animal evacuation centers
- Small animals: Washoe County Regional Animal Services, located at 2825 Longley Ln. in Reno
- Large animals: Ironwood Event Center, located at 5600 Whiskey Springs Rd. in Reno
Free Airbnb stay for families impacted by Hawk Fire
Residents whose houses have been damaged or burned, and families who remain under evacuation can be eligible for credits to book an Airbnb stay.
United Way of Northern Nevada and the Sierra (UWNNS) partnered with Airbnb.org, a nonprofit founded by Airbnb to provide emergency housing in times of crisis including fires.
Those eligible can apply by contacting community partners such as Catholic Charities, Nevada 211, American Red Cross of Northern Nevada, Washoe County School District’s Family Resource Centers and Nevada Area Council. Visit uwnns.org/hawkfire for more information.
WATCH: Officials host Hawk Fire press briefing on Aug. 26 at 2 p.m.
Hawk Fire officials hosted a press briefing on Wednesday, Aug. 26, at 2 p.m. Watch the recording below:
Visit the Hawk Fire official Facebook page for continued updates.
Hawk Fire reaches 85 percent containment
The Hawk Fire is 85 percent contained as of 5 p.m., according to the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District.
Stead community members start going home after four-day evacuation due to Hawk Fire
Community members in the Silver Knolls neighborhood gathered at a closed intersection along Stead Boulevard waiting to go home after four days of being evacuated due to the Hawk Fire. National Guard members were still blocking the road on Tuesday, but eventually opened it around 2 p.m.
Brennan Blackford sat in the grass in front of a McDonalds with his three border collies, Oakley, Willow, and Leaf. He said his home is fine, but it was a couple streets away from the blaze.
That first night, he slept in his truck in a warehouse parking lot with his pups.
“I actually wanted to give them more room, so I laid a sweater in the bed of my truck, and I slept back there. I let the dogs have the car so that they were more comfortable,” Blackford said.
He couldn’t find a hotel room on the first night, and refused to be separated from his dogs. He eventually found a room that allowed pets for $59 at SureStay by the Reno Airport.
Hawk Fire structure loss count rises as residents begin returning home
As residents begin returning to neighborhoods east of U.S. 395, officials are reporting a higher number of structures lost in the Hawk Fire.
During a press briefing Tuesday afternoon, officials said 47 residential structures have now been confirmed lost, up from the earlier reported number. Eight additional structures were seriously damaged, and one commercial structure was lost.
The increase comes as crews and officials begin to access areas affected by the fire and conduct detailed damage assessments.
The Hawk Fire has burned 15,067 acres and is 27% contained, with nearly 900 personnel working the fire. No fatalities have been reported.
NV Energy reports about 100 power poles were damaged along Highway 395 and Peavine Peak. Crews are working on repairs. Approximately 4,500 customers remain without power.
Residents can call 311 for information.
Disability advocate says accommodations are needed for neurodivergent evacuees in Hawk Fire
Maria Lopez doesn’t live in the fire zone, but she stepped in to help a specific group of evacuees. On Sunday, she set up an evacuation site at Bridge Church in Reno for neurodivergent families and children with disabilities.
She said it was necessary because the dense crowd, lights, and sounds at the Red Cross’ evacuation site at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center, where hundreds of people have been sleeping, could be overwhelming.
Lopez, who founded the nonprofit Special Needs CommUNITY of Northern Nevada, said the environments are different and had so far served 70 people.
“You’re going to see considerations to lighting, to sounds, even to temperatures. Our demographic is very sensitive. Sensory processing disorder can prevent a person from eating, from sleeping. It can also make a person go into certain fight, flight, or freeze modes,” Lopez said.
WATCH: Officials host Hawk Fire press briefing on Aug. 25 at 2 p.m.
Hawk Fire officials hosted a press briefing on Tuesday, Aug. 25, at 2 p.m. Watch the recording below:
Visit the Hawk Fire official Facebook page for continued updates.
Roundup: Tuesday morning Hawk Fire updates, as heard on KUNR FM
Here are the latest fire updates for today:
Fire status
The Hawk Fire is estimated at 15,000 acres with 27 percent containment as of Tuesday morning.
Sierra County evacuations have been lifted
Visit Genasys Protect for continued updates on Sierra County-based evacuation zones.
Several area medical facilities reopen Tuesday
In Northwest Reno, some of the temporary closures at area hospital facilities have been lifted. The following locations are open Tuesday, Aug. 25:
- Renown Urgent Care – Ambassador
- Renown Pediatrics – Mae Anne
- Renown Lab Services – Robb
- Renown Medical Group – Robb
- Renown Physical Therapy & Rehabilitation – Robb
- University Health – Sports Medicine
- University Health – Occupational Health
Temporary closures are still in effect for the following locations:
- Northern Nevada Medical Center Emergency Room in North Valleys
- Renown Urgent Care – North Hills
- Renown Medical Group – North Hills
- Renown Lab Services – North Hills
Road updates
While US 395 is open this morning, parts of N Virginia St. remain closed in both directions between Panther Dr. and Red Rock Rd. for the Hawk Fire. Visit PerimeterMap.com for continued updates on road conditions.
Weather impacts
While the Hawk Fire may continue to generate smoke near the Reno-Sparks area, smoke concentrations are not expected to increase Tuesday with breezier winds providing better ventilation. Visit AirNow.gov for the latest air quality conditions and forecast information.
For continued updates on the Hawk Fire, visit PerimeterMap.com, the Watch Duty app, and the Hawk Fire official Facebook page.
30 structures burned in Reno's Hawk Fire, officials say
UNR remains open Tuesday; TMCC maintains closures
The University of Nevada, Reno said classes and regular campus operations will continue Tuesday, Aug. 25, at the main campus, Redfield campus, and Lake Tahoe campus.
Truckee Meadows Community College said all sites will remain closed Tuesday, Aug. 25. On-campus operations, remote classes, and remote work are canceled.
WATCH: Officials host Hawk Fire community meeting on Aug. 24 at 7 p.m. in Reno
Hawk Fire officials hosted a community meeting on Monday, Aug. 24, starting at 7 p.m. at the California Building in Idlewild Park.
Watch the recording, starting at the 12:30 timestamp, on the Hawk Fire official Facebook page.
Washoe County cancels school Tuesday; Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows sites remain open for WCSD families
The Washoe County School District says all schools — except Gerlach K-12 and Incline Village schools — will be closed tomorrow, Aug. 25, due to ongoing impacts from the Hawk Fire.
Four facilities with the Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows will remain open for Washoe County School District families who need a safe environment for children due to the Hawk Fire.
The following Clubhouses will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m:
- William N. Pennington Youth & Teen Facility, located at 1300 Foster Dr. in Reno
- Donald W. Reynolds (DWR) Youth & Teen Clubhouse, located at 2680 E. Ninth St. in Reno
- Neil Road Youth Facility, located at 3905 Neil Rd. in Reno
- Donald L. Carano Youth & Teen Clubhouse, located at 1090 Bresson Ave. in Reno
Editor’s note: This update was revised on Aug. 24 at 4:45 p.m. to include the Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows.
WATCH: Hawk Fire officials press briefing on Aug. 24 at 2 p.m.
Fire officials hosted a press briefing on Monday, Aug. 24, at 2 p.m., which was live-streamed to the Hawk Fire official Facebook page. Watch the recording below:
Officials will host a community meeting about the Hawk Fire tonight, Aug. 24, at 7 p.m. at the California Building in Idlewild Park. The meeting will also be streamed live on Facebook.
Evacuations being lifted for portions of NW Reno
In Somersett, “red zones” that were under mandatory evacuation have been downgraded to yellow evacuation warnings. That includes neighborhoods near Robb Drive and Las Brisas Boulevard, Eagle Chase Trail and Hawk Meadow Trail.
Areas that were previously under warnings have also been downgraded. The Perimeter Map website lists them as safe to return.
Authorities have also lifted road closures surrounding those areas.
The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office urged residents to remain vigilant and ready to evacuate again, in case conditions change, and to continue monitoring official updates.
Community meeting Monday at 7 p.m. in Reno
Officials will host a community meeting about the Hawk Fire at 7 p.m. at the California Building in Idlewild Park, located at 75 Cowan Dr. in Reno.
The meeting will also be live-streamed through the Hawk Fire’s official Facebook page: www.facebook.com/HawkFire2026
Renown closes Northeast Reno and UNR locations Monday
Several Renown locations are closed today, Aug. 24, in Northeast Reno and at the University of Nevada, Reno due to the Hawk Fire and evacuation zones.
This includes:
- Renown Urgent Care - Ambassador
- Renown Urgent Care - North Hills
- Renown Medical Groups at Robb and North Hills
- Renown Lab Services at Robb and North Hills
- Renown Physical Therapy & Rehabilitation – Robb
- Renown Pediatrics – Mae Anne
- University Health – Sports Medicine
- University Health – Occupational Health
Patients with scheduled appointments have been notified and either rescheduled or moved to a different location. Do not come to the facility while closures are in effect.
Click here to find Urgent Care locations open on Monday, Aug. 24, and view all other open Renown locations on renown.org/locations.
As a reminder, the Northern Nevada Medical Center Emergency Room in North Valleys is also closed due to the Hawk Fire. Visit nnmc.com for continued updates.
Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows opens four sites to support WCSD families
The Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows will open four facilities for Washoe County School District families who need a safe environment for children due to the Hawk Fire.
The following Clubhouses will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m:
- William N. Pennington Youth & Teen Facility, located at 1300 Foster Dr. in Reno
- Donald W. Reynolds (DWR) Youth & Teen Clubhouse, located at 2680 E. Ninth St. in Reno
- Neil Road Youth Facility, located at 3905 Neil Rd. in Reno
- Donald L. Carano Youth & Teen Clubhouse, located at 1090 Bresson Ave. in Reno
Hawk Fire grows to 15,000 acres
The fire is now mapped at 15,039.9 acres, according to the National Interagency Fire Center, and remains at 0% containment.
Hundreds of people slept at Red Cross evacuation site first night of Hawk Fire
The American Red Cross of Northern Nevada reports 465 people slept at its evacuation site at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center (Hall 4, Door 20, accessible via Kietzke Lane) on Saturday night due to the Hawk Fire. An additional couple of hundred people slept in their cars and RVs in the parking lot.
The shelter accepted pets on the first night, and there were many dogs. Evacuees with pets will not be turned away, but the Red Cross is now strongly urging people to bring small animals to the Washoe County Regional Animal Services on Longley Lane.
The shelter remains open and can expand if needed. Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve told KUNR that more than 900 cots will be available.
Reno officials urge community to pay attention to evacuation orders and stay safe during Hawk Fire
TMCC and Coral Academy campuses closed Monday
Truckee Meadows Community College said all sites will be closed tomorrow, Aug. 24. On-campus operations, remote classes, and remote work are canceled.
The Coral Academy of Science announced all Reno campuses will be closed tomorrow, Aug. 24, including classes, events, school activities, and before- and after-school programs.
Washoe County cancels school Monday; UNR remains open
The Washoe County School District says all schools will be closed tomorrow, Aug. 24, because of the Hawk Fire. Gerlach K-12 School will remain open.
The University of Nevada, Reno said classes and regular campus operations will proceed Monday, Aug. 24, at the main campus, Redfield campus, and Lake Tahoe campus. UNR, which is currently not located within an evacuation zone, will continue to monitor fire and smoke conditions.
Editor’s note: This update was revised on Sunday, Aug. 23, at 1:23 p.m. to include UNR.
Hawk Fire causes power outages for 10,000 customers
NV Energy says about 10,000 customers in Northern Nevada are without power because of the Hawk Fire.
Power was shut off as a safety measure in areas under evacuation orders or warnings, the agency says.
Some power lines and poles have been damaged by the fire. Areas closest to the fire will stay without power until it is safe to turn it back on.
More shutoffs could happen this afternoon if weather and fire conditions worsen.
Hotel rooms filling up as Hawk Fire evacuations continue
As the Hawk Fire continues to threaten parts of Reno, hotel rooms are becoming harder to find.
People are reporting long wait times on the phone.
The Silver Legacy no longer has rooms available with the evacuee discount. A room for two people tonight is $145 total. The hotel is not accepting pets.
Circus Circus has rooms available for about $100 for one night and accepts pets.
The El Dorado also has rooms available for about $100 for one night.
J Resort is sold out tonight.
Evacuees should expect delays when looking for a room and check directly with hotels for the latest availability.
Hawk Fire prompts road closures, traffic restrictions into Sunday
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office is reporting a number of road closures and traffic restrictions related to the Hawk Fire. Here are the latest updates as of Sunday at 9 a.m.:
US 395 Traffic Information
- Northbound US 395 is closed from Parr Boulevard to Red Rock Road.
- Southbound US 395 traffic at Bordertown is being turned around before reaching White Lake.
- Southbound US 395 remains open from Red Rock Road south into Reno.
Current Road Closures
- US 395 at Bordertown
- US 395 at Village Parkway
- US 395 at White Lake Parkway
- North Virginia Street at White Lake Parkway
- Northbound US 395 at Red Rock Road
- Southbound US 395 at Stead Boulevard
- Stead Boulevard at Matthews Street
- North Virginia Street at Panther Drive
- North Virginia Street at Parr Boulevard
- North Virginia Street at East Golden Valley Road
- Mae Anne Avenue at Somersett Parkway
- Del Webb Parkway at Somersett Parkway
- Robb Drive at Los Brisas Boulevard
- Lemmon Valley Drive at North Virginia Street
- Golden Vista Avenue at North Hills Boulevard
- East Golden Valley Road at Beckwourth Drive
- Red Rock Road at North Virginia Street
- Stead Boulevard at North Virginia Street
- Sharlands Avenue at Mae Anne Avenue
- Beaumont Parkway at Avenida de Landa
Visit PerimeterMap.com for continued updates on road closures and traffic restrictions.
Hawk Fire grows to 10,000 acres
The fire has now been mapped at 10,522.8 acres by FIRIS OES Intel 12.
Hawk Fire grows to 8,000 acres
The fire is now 8,020 acres per the National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC).
Radio traffic indicates the fire has jumped Hwy 395 to the north side in the area of Peppermint Dr.
Evacuation orders expand as Hawk Fire impacts Washoe County
New Evacuation Warnings have been issued this evening in Washoe County on the south, east and north sides of the fire.
All Evacuation Warnings previously issued north of U.S. 395 have now been upgraded to Evacuation Orders, with the Panther Valley zone remaining under an Evacuation Warning.
About 50,000 customers in Reno and Sparks are also experiencing power outages. It is not immediately clear whether the outages are related to the fire.
New evacuation orders issued as Hawk Fire threat grows
All Evacuation Warnings in Washoe County have been upgraded to Evacuation Orders.
Additional Evacuation Orders have been issued south of U.S. 395, while new Evacuation Warnings have been issued north of U.S. 395.
An Evacuation Point is available at the Evelyn Mount Community Center, 1301 Valley Road in Reno.
Radio traffic indicates the fire is close to impacting the Mohawk Lane area and N. Virginia Street has been requested to be closed from Golden Valley to Red Rock.
Hawk Fire reaches up to 3,000 acres, threatens 1,000 homes
The Hawk Fire is now estimated at 2,500-3,000 acres, according to Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue. About 1,000 homes are threatened with no immediate impact.
The fire is moving northeast toward Virginia St. between Seneca Dr. and Copperfield Dr.
Fire aid is coming from local, state, and federal sources — including air tankers and two helicopters — with substantial aid coming from resources already deployed to the Bug Fire.
#HawkFire Approximately 2,500-3,000 acres. Moving NE towards Virginia between Seneca and Copperfield. Approx. 1,000 homes threatened with no immediate impact. Follow https://t.co/NLF7Zt1otK for evacuations. Aid includes local, state, federal, air tankers, 2 helicopters and… pic.twitter.com/eWkHJoxlXt— Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue (@TMFPD) August 22, 2026
Hawk Fire grows to 2,500 acres
The fire is now 2,500 acres per the National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC).
Reno Police ask residents to help keep dispatch lines open during Hawk Fire
Reno Police are asking residents to avoid overwhelming emergency dispatch lines as crews respond to the fire currently burning near Peavine Peak.
Emergency services are aware of the fire and are actively responding to the incident.
Residents in the area are asked to refer to the perimeter map at www.perimetermap.com for the most up-to-date evacuation information. Conditions may change rapidly.
Reno Police are asking residents not to call 911 or emergency dispatch solely to report the fire or request general information about the incident. Unnecessary calls can overwhelm emergency communications and delay assistance to people experiencing an immediate emergency.
Residents should call 911 only if they are experiencing an immediate threat to life or property or have a separate emergency requiring assistance.
Evacuation warning issued for Long Valley as Hawk Fire spreads rapidly near Peavine Peak
The Sierra County Sheriff's Office issued an evacuation warning for the Hawk Fire currently rapidly spreading on Peavine Peak and north of Somerset in Washoe County.
If you are located in Long Valley South of HWY 70 in Zones SIE-E024 SIE-E061, be prepared to leave on short notice. Individuals who require additional time to evacuate should leave now.
View continued updates from the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office by visiting the Genasys Protect incident report.
Hawk Fire grows to 40 acres near Somersett, evacuation orders issued
A wildfire burning near Somersett in Northwest Reno has grown to an estimated 30 to 40 acres by early Saturday afternoon, with structures immediately threatened, according to fire officials.
The fire, now known as the Hawk Fire, was reported around 11:25 a.m. near Somersett Golf and Country Club, off the Hawk Meadow Trail approximately 1 mile north of Cold Creek Trail.
Watch Duty, a wildfire monitoring service, reported at 11:51 a.m. Saturday that the fire had a high potential for spread and that structures were immediately threatened.
Evacuation orders have been issued for areas near the fire. Residents should check official evacuation maps for the boundaries of the orders and be prepared to leave if directed by authorities.
Update: An evacuation is now in place for the back side of Peavine. Follow https://t.co/NLF7Zt1otK for an update on evac zones. Please avoid the area to allow crews room to work. Views from around our region. https://t.co/Q0BT70IZf8 pic.twitter.com/JSMf1TJiwU— Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue (@TMFPD) August 22, 2026