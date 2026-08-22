KUNR Special Coverage: Hawk Fire near Reno (Aug. 22-26)

Community members in the Silver Knolls neighborhood gathered at a closed intersection along Stead Boulevard waiting to go home after four days of being evacuated due to the Hawk Fire. National Guard members were still blocking the road on Tuesday, but eventually opened it around 2 p.m.

Brennan Blackford sat in the grass in front of a McDonalds with his three border collies, Oakley, Willow, and Leaf. He said his home is fine, but it was a couple streets away from the blaze.

Lucia Starbuck / KUNR Public Radio Silver Knolls resident Brennan Blackford waits to return home after being evacuated for four days due to Hawk Fire on Aug. 25, 2026.

That first night, he slept in his truck in a warehouse parking lot with his pups.

“I actually wanted to give them more room, so I laid a sweater in the bed of my truck, and I slept back there. I let the dogs have the car so that they were more comfortable,” Blackford said.

He couldn’t find a hotel room on the first night, and refused to be separated from his dogs. He eventually found a room that allowed pets for $59 at SureStay by the Reno Airport.