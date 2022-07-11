KUNR Today: Sisolak under fire for ‘job-killing taxes’ in new ad by GOP governors-linked group

Sisolak under fire for ‘job-killing taxes’ in new ad by GOP governors-linked group

By Riley Snyder

A group affiliated with the national Republican Governors Association (RGA), is launching a $2 million television and radio ad campaign skewering Nevada Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak on economic issues. The ad campaign links Nevada’s high gas prices and national news reports on rising inflation with tax and economic actions taken by Sisolak during his first term as governor. It’s one of the first major third-party ad barrages against Sisolak, who faces a tough re-election campaign against Republican Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo this November.

The ads are paid for by Get Families Back to Work , a social welfare group that contributed $2 million to help boost Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey, a Republican, and opposed Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, a Democrat. Employees of the RGA are listed as officers and the organization shares an address with the governors association. In a statement, Sisolak’s campaign said the ad showed that Lombardo is relying on dark money and special interest groups to spread misinformation.

Read more from this story at The Nevada Independent.

New federal commission on wildfire fire mitigation will start meeting in August

By Bert Johnson

The Biden administration announced Thursday, July 7, that it had filled the new Wildland Fire Mitigation and Management Commission. The commission was established by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to guide federal agencies on how they can improve their response to wildfires.

One of the commission’s founding members is Nevada Division of Emergency Management and Office of Homeland Security Chief David Fogerson, who brings decades of experience working for the East Fork Fire Protection District.

The commission is scheduled to hold its first meeting in August. Then, it will have a year to prepare a report with policy recommendations for Congress, which will include strategies on how to restore lands affected by fire.

Family found living with weapons in Nevada children’s museum

By The Associated Press

Authorities say a couple kept a cache of weapons and lived with their two small children at a northern Nevada children’s museum. KRNV-TV in Reno reported Friday a 41-year-old janitor at the Children’s Museum of Northern Nevada was arrested late last week. He has been charged with child neglect and weapons-related offenses. The Carson City Sheriff’s Office says officials realized the family was living in the museum after the man’s 2-year-old child was discovered walking nearby unsupervised. Another sibling then gave the museum as their address. The children’s mother was a museum manager and both parents have been fired. The museum’s board issued an apology and has closed temporarily while they find a new manager.

Placer County expands Tahoe-area down payment assistance

By Jose Davila IV

Placer County, Calif., has announced an expansion of its Tahoe-area down payment assistance program for local workers. The Placer County Board of Supervisors recently voted to expand the county’s down payment assistance program for Tahoe-area workers to all income levels. Before the change, the program had a participant income cap of $211,000 for a single-family home.

The program was founded in 2021 as a way to create a secondary housing market solely for local full-time workers. Almost 90% of homes in Eastern Placer County are owned by second homeowners. The board also removed the provision that barred those who had purchased a home in the last 12 months from applying.

Jose Davila IV is a corps member for Report for America, an initiative of the GroundTruth Project.

First case of avian flu reported in Nevada

By Gustavo Sagrero

The first case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) was detected in Nevada on Friday, July 8. It was found in a flock of non-commercial domestic birds in a Carson City backyard. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does not allow infected birds to enter the food system, and officials said the public health risks to people are minimal.

The Nevada Department of Agriculture has a list of recommendations to help mitigate the disease. They include urging people to wash their hands after handling flocks and reporting deaths of three or more wild birds to the department at 775-688-1500.

Five graduate from rehabilitation program for military personnel with misdemeanors

By Gustavo Sagrero

On Tuesday, July 12, five veterans and active-duty military personnel will graduate from the Courts Assisting Military Offenders-Reno (CAMO-RNO) rehabilitation program. The program helps people in the military who have had misdemeanor offenses.

The program provides services like counseling, mentorship and treatment for other issues. It also provides a list of Department of Veteran Affairs services, as well as other resources outside of the military. This is sort of a second chance program, which could help veterans and military personnel with misdemeanors keep their families, careers and even lives.