Nevada National Guard flies educators as a part of recruitment push

KUNR Public Radio | By Jose Davila IV
Published November 8, 2023 at 9:36 AM PST
A man wearing green Army camouflage sits on an open metal ramp and looks out over a blue lake.
1 of 10  — Guard soldier sitting on ramp, Maria Palma, KUNR
A Nevada Guard soldier looks out over Lake Tahoe while he dangles his legs off of the helicopter’s ramp on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, above South Lake Tahoe, Calif.
Maria Palma / KUNR Public Radio
A man in a green Army camouflage uniform stands in front of a green helicopter and speaks to a group of people, two of whom are in foreground wearing blue hats.
2 of 10  — Chinook presentation, Maria Palma, KUNR
Lt. Col. Mike Bordallo introduces the group to the CH-47 Chinook helicopter behind him on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Reno, Nev.
Maria Palma / KUNR Public Radio
Two men in green Army camouflage stand with their backs to the camera on the edge of the Chinook’s bay while passengers walk toward their seats and others look for their seatbelts.
3 of 10  — Boarding the Chinook, Maria Palma, KUNR
Passengers board the Chinook ahead of the flight on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Reno, Nev.
Maria Palma / KUNR Public Radio
A man in green Army camouflage and a helmet stands and holds a fire extinguisher while passengers sit in their seats and look on.
4 of 10  — Getting the Chinook ready to fly, Maria Palma, KUNR
A Guard soldier stands as the flight crew gets the helicopter ready to fly on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Reno, Nev.
Maria Palma / KUNR Public Radio
A man wearing a green Army camouflage uniform and green headphones looks out of a window at a Northern Nevada landscape.
5 of 10  — Looking out the window, Maria Palma, KUNR
Guard soldier Daniel Aboytes looks out of a window at the Northern Nevada landscape on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, above Reno, Nev.
Maria Palma / KUNR Public Radio
From above, a forested point protrudes into a blue lake. There is a forested mountain on the other side of the lake.
6 of 10  — Stateline Point from a window, Maria Palma, KUNR
Stateline Point protrudes into Lake Tahoe in a view from a window on the helicopter on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, above Tahoe Vista, Calif.
Maria Palma / KUNR Public Radio
Trees, docks, and water can be seen through a hole in the floor of the helicopter.
7 of 10  — West Shore through cargo hook door, Maria Palma, KUNR
Docks on Lake Tahoe can be seen through the open cargo hook door of the helicopter on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, above Dollar Point, Calif.
Maria Palma / KUNR Public Radio
A blue lake can be seen with marshes, forests, mountains, and another lake behind.
8 of 10  — South Lake Tahoe and Fallen Leaf Lake aerial, Maria Palma, KUNR
An aerial view of Lake Tahoe, its Pope and Baldwin beaches, Heavenly Mountain Resort, and Fallen Leaf Lake, taken on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, above South Lake Tahoe, Calif.
Maria Palma / KUNR Public Radio
A golf course and some tall hotels sit next to a big blue lake.
9 of 10  — Stateline and Heavenly Village aerial, Maria Palma, KUNR
The casinos of Stateline, Nev., Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course, and Heavenly Village can be seen on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, above Stateline, Nev.
Maria Palma / KUNR Public Radio
Two women, one in a white hoodie and another in a black vest, look at the camera as they stand on a tarmac in front of a Chinook helicopter.
10 of 10  — Angie Kirk and Diane Menicucci, Maria Palma, KUNR
Angie Kirk (right) and Diane Menicucci smile for the camera after touching back down after the ride on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Reno, Nev.
Maria Palma / KUNR Public Radio

On Saturday afternoon, the Nevada National Guard took a group of local educators and community leaders on a helicopter tour as a part of a recruitment push.

After signing the flight manifest, getting a safety briefing, and snapping a photo, the group boarded a tandem-rotor heavy-lift CH-47 Chinook helicopter and took off for a tour of Lake Tahoe and Northern Nevada. The Chinook is one of the fastest helicopters in the world.

The flight was a part of a day-long presentation about the work of the Nevada Guard at its Harry Reid Readiness and Training Center near Reno Stead Airport.

The goal of the day was to recognize community leaders and give them insight into how the Nevada Guard works, said Col. John Krueger, chief of staff for the Nevada Army National Guard.

Speaking to attendees before the flight, Krueger shared that the Nevada Guard is hitting its recruitment goals, but that it wants to expand the number of women, Pacific Islanders, and Native Americans in the force.

“The event today is to get all of the centers of influence in the community together and just really thank them for their continued support. And dispel any rumors they may have heard or answer any questions they might have,” he said. “At the end of the day, if they have a student, a youth in our community that comes up to them and asks them, ‘What do you think about the Nevada National Guard? Would you recommend I try that out?’ We want the answer to be yes.”

However, for McQueen High School earth science teacher Diane Menicucci, the flight was an opportunity to bring some additional learning to her students.

“I’m going to share with them the bird’s-eye view that I got,” she said. “I’m going to talk to them about what the Sierra looks like. We’ve talked a lot about the history of the Sierra, too. You can see it in the ground from the sky, even.”

Understanding the geology of the Sierra Nevada is key to her class. Menicucci’s students have also been learning about the Truckee River and Lake Tahoe. She wants them to value the unique landscapes around them.

“I am so lucky to live here. This is a beautiful place. It’s my hope to bring an appreciation of how special this place is to my students,” she said. 

Menicucci and the other passengers got clear views on the flight despite some prescribed burns around Lake Tahoe.

KUNR’s Maria Palma contributed to this story.

Jose Davila IV is a corps member for Report for America, an initiative of the GroundTruth Project.
Local Stories Nevada National GuardLake TahoeSierra Nevada
Jose Davila IV
Jose Davila IV reports on K-12 education with a focus on Latino students and families in Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra. He is also a first-year Report for America corps member. Es bilingüe, su familia es de Puerto Rico, y ama los tostones de su padre más que nada.
