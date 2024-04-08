Nonprofit grant to pay for Reno-Sparks, Tahoe residents’ therapy services

The Pedal for Positivity grant allows 12 applicants to receive $1,000 to cover the cost of mental health services. Becca Lefanowicz, the brand and creative director, said the initiative is focused on individual and group therapy.

“Access to mental health services doesn’t need to be a luxury,” Lefanowicz said. “It can be available to anybody through this program, so don’t be afraid to apply.”

The funding comes from Truckee resident Harrison Biehl’s 24-hour bike ride up and down Old Highway 40 from Donner Lake to Donner Summit. He said his goal is to turn people’s attention to mental health and to honor his close friend who took his own life.

“I wanted to utilize the bicycle because it’s the thing I love to do the most and it’s definitely my outlet and really helps me with my own mental health,” Biehl said. “It’s also very much so aligned with the relationship I had with my buddy, Joe Fazzio, he got me into cycling.”

Biehl was moved by the community support during the ride and by other bicyclists who joined him for several laps. He has also felt the impacts in his own circle.

“In my network of friends, it just feels more comfortable to be really honest and to be emotional. I guess like less shame around it all,” Biehl said.

Lefanowicz said the goal is to grow the grant for next year.

Learn more and apply for the Pedal for Positivity grant here.