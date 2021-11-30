-
A study of housing in Truckee and north Tahoe released this week reveals some troubling realities about the region. The results of the Truckee-North Tahoe…
The Reno-Tahoe area is facing a severe shortage of affordable housing, impacting everyone from families to employers to even the police force. In this…
We’re headed into graduation season soon, and Reno Public Radio’s Amy Westervelt has the story of one local college student who has already scored a CEO…
Placer County released the final plan for the expansion of the Village at Squaw Resort last week. Reno Public Radio's Amy Westervelt brings us this…
Squaw's controversial redevelopment is continuing to make its way through the planning process. We caught up with folks on both sides of the issue for…
Tahoe area psychologist Robb Gaffney is worried about the focus on taking big jumps -- and big risks -- in today's action sports community. "We just keep…
Sierra Nevada College, in Incline Village, hosted its own version of Shark Tank this week. Reno Public Radio's Amy Westervelt was there to hear the…
The effort to incorporate Olympic Valley into its own town has ended. Reno Public Radio’s Amy Westervelt has been covering the proposal and has this…
The bid to incorporate Tahoe's Olympic Valley into its own town was dealt a potentially fatal blow last week. After months of back and forth, the Placer…
Women’s skis are generally softer, smaller versions of men’s skis. But according to Jen Gurecki, CEO of Tahoe-based startup Coalition Snow, it doesn’t…