South Lake Tahoe City Council selects new Mayor after turbulent 2025

The council selected Cody Bass to serve as mayor for 2026. Keith Roberts was chosen as mayor pro tempore.

Bass was first elected to the city council in 2018 and reelected in 2022. He is now in the final year of his four-year term, which ends in November.

Roberts joined the city council in 2024 and is serving a four-year term.

The leadership change follows turmoil late last year , when former Mayor Tamara Wallace resigned after admitting she took money from a local church. Her resignation raised concerns about public trust and left the council focused on restoring stability.

City leaders say the new appointments mark a step toward moving forward in the new year.

