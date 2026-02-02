Federal immigration actions fuel fears of local law enforcement

Vice Chair Mariluz Garcia said federal immigration actions have made people fearful to call 911 or even drive by a regular traffic stop. She reiterated that the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office will not interrogate, arrest, or detain people solely based on suspicions of their immigration status.

“Our deputies are not stopping Lucia Starbuck because she has an accent, or the color of her skin, or they have a suspected immigration status on you,” Garcia said. “That’s not the role that they play or the work that they do. Your status would perhaps unfold once you’re in the detention center. That information is public record.”

In a written statement , Sheriff Darin Balaam said immigration enforcement is a federal responsibility and that ICE has had access to the jail for more than 30 years.

“Individuals are housed in our detention facility only under lawful authority and in full compliance with constitutional due process, Nevada law, and applicable federal requirements,” Balaam said.

Unlike Las Vegas Metro, Douglas and Lyon Counties , the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office has not signed the 287(g) agreement. That allows local law enforcement to act as immigration enforcers.

Garcia said another uphill battle is misinformation. She said that just last week, she worked to verify two false reports that the Nevada Highway Patrol and the National Guard were enforcing immigration.

“People feel like it’s helping the situation by preventing people from falling into a trap. The intent is really good, you want to take care of your neighbors. The problem is, you or I could whip up a social media post and just kick it out,” Garcia said.

Garcia urged the community to make sure information is truthful and accurate before resharing.