False rumors of ICE traffic stops spread in Reno

Toward the end of January, rumors circulated online claiming ICE agents were making traffic stops in the Reno-Sparks area. The Nevada Immigrant Coalition later issued a statement saying the reports were false.

But by then, many community members had already changed their daily routines, said Noé Orosco, a coordinator with the coalition.

Orosco said even though people who reposted the rumors may have had good intentions, they still had a negative impact.

“The community is very afraid of ICE being in the community, and so if we are posting unverified or unconfirmed reports of ICE, it can further exacerbate the fear,” Orosco said.

When rumors like these arise, he said people can contact the coalition to verify the information before sharing it.

In addition, immigration enforcement has caused economic disruption throughout the country.

Earlier this month, Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine signed a letter with 15 other state fiscal officers expressing concern about the effects of federal immigration enforcement.

The letter said heightened enforcement has fueled fear in communities. As a result, some people don’t feel safe to engage in their everyday tasks, such as going to work, traveling, and shopping.

According to FWD.us , Nevada alone has almost half a million immigrant workers who contribute about $20.2 billion to the state’s economy. If immigration enforcement were to increase in the state, the economy would suffer significantly.