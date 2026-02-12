© 2026 KUNR
Largest tribal land return in the Sierra Nevada

KUNR Public Radio | By Mariel Day
Published February 12, 2026 at 9:00 AM PST
A wide shot of the the west side of the WélmeltiɁ Preserve in north Lake Tahoe.
Courtesy of Elizabeth Carmel
A wide shot of the the west side of the WélmeltiɁ Preserve in north Lake Tahoe.

The Washoe Tribe finalized the purchase of the 10, 274-acre property on Feb. 10 in partnership with organizations like the Wildlife Conservation Board and Northern Sierra Partnership.

The land spans across from the northeast of Lake Tahoe and to about 20 miles north of Reno.

Washoe Tribal Chairman Serrell Smokey said this is an opportunity for the tribe to revitalize their traditional practices, stewardship and language preservation.

“The Washoe People, being removed from our lands, fought hard to get every little bit back, and now we actually have something to call ours,” Smokey said.

The preserve is the first under the Waší·šiw Land Trust but they hope to acquire more of the Washoe homelands north of Lake Tahoe.

In the meantime, Smokey hopes to start restoring the land and focus on conserving the wildlife and its natural resources while ensuring it’s a safe place for everyone.
Mariel Day
Mariel is a Journalism student at the University of Nevada, Reno with a double emphasis on News, Broadcasting & Documentary, and PR & Advertising.
