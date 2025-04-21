© 2025 KUNR
Group confronts Amodei in Reno over policy inaction

KUNR Public Radio | By Manuel Holguin JR
Published April 21, 2025 at 2:20 PM PDT
A small but vocal group protested outside the Atlantis Casino in Reno last Thursday. They held signs asking Congressman Mark Amodei to represent Nevadans as he took part in a panel discussion inside.

The event was a discussion about the “intersection of federal policies and Nevada’s economic priorities.” It was moderated by Chris Reilly, state infrastructure coordinator from the office of the governor, and sponsored by organizations like NV Energy, Briggs Electric and more.

About 20 demonstrators lined congested South Virginia Street, holding signs with messages like “Represent or Resign.”

Other messages were aimed at the Trump administration echoing similar protests held across Nevada in recent weeks.

Jennifer Bushman, a protestor, called for more transparency and accountability from elected officials.

“ We're trying to tell him to listen,” said Bushman. “He was hired by the people, for the people, and this is not representing what is good for Nevada and what Nevada citizens want.”

Bushman and others say they’ll keep showing up, calling on leaders like Amodei to listen, engage, and put the interests of Nevadans first.

KUNR's coverage of Nevada State Government is made possible by a generous grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting that aims to boost awareness and engagement with coverage of Nevada State Government.

Any Nevada-based media outlet is permitted to republish any stories that appear on this page no cost. We only ask that credit be given to KUNR Public Radio and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting in your publication or on your broadcast. For questions or more details, please reach out to KUNR General Manager Brian Duggan at bduggan@kunr.org.
