Watch ‘The Fourth Estate: How Local Journalists Report on Nevada Politics’ Forum
Watch some of Northern Nevada’s respected journalists discuss how they report on Nevada politics in this free nonpartisan community forum.
This Forum was moderated by Lucia Starbuck, KUNR’s political reporter and host of Purple Politics Nevada. She talked with respected journalists from Northern Nevada print and public media newsrooms about the essential role of local news in our democracy.
This public discussion explored how local reporters cover state politics, verify facts, and work to build trust with the community. The discussion included a look at the recent Nevada legislative session and the challenges of modern journalism.
The event was held on September 9, 2025 at the Brewery Arts Center in Carson City and hosted by Sierra Nevada Forums, League of Women Voters of Northern Nevada, and AAUW Capital branch.
Hear from our panelists: Adam Trumble, publisher and owner of the Nevada Appeal, Paul Boger, reporter and producer for Nevada Public Radio, and Tabitha Mueller, Capital Bureau Chief for The Nevada Independent.