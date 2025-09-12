Watch ‘The Fourth Estate: How Local Journalists Report on Nevada Politics’ Forum

This Forum was moderated by Lucia Starbuck , KUNR’s political reporter and host of Purple Politics Nevada . She talked with respected journalists from Northern Nevada print and public media newsrooms about the essential role of local news in our democracy.

This public discussion explored how local reporters cover state politics, verify facts, and work to build trust with the community. The discussion included a look at the recent Nevada legislative session and the challenges of modern journalism.

Sierra Nevada Forum: The Fourth Estate: How Local Journalists Report on Nevada Politics

The event was held on September 9, 2025 at the Brewery Arts Center in Carson City and hosted by Sierra Nevada Forums , League of Women Voters of Northern Nevada , and AAUW Capital branch .