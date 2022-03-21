KUNR Today: Nev. elections starting to take shape, Historic drought could continue in spring

Dozens of Nevada candidates file; 2022 election takes shape

By The Associated Press

Nevada’s election choices are beginning to take shape, with some last-day surprises on the state level but all the eligible congressional incumbents filing for new terms. Leaders in the campaign for U.S. Senate are Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto and former Republican state Attorney General Adam Laxalt.

Democratic Congresswoman Dina Titus drew a challenge Friday from Republican former Congressman Cresent Hardy. For governor, Democrat Steve Sisolak and Republican Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo head a crowded field of 22 candidates that also includes GOP former Senator Dean Heller. Danny Tarkanian filed a Republican party challenge to Congressman Mark Amodei in northern Nevada.

California Legislature upended by new political maps

By The Associated Press

New political maps drawn because of the once-a-decade census have upended the California Legislature. They’re prodding more than two-dozen state lawmakers into early retirement or career changes, while others are relocating to less familiar districts ahead of the November election. Democrats still vastly outnumber Republicans. But all the jockeying could endanger the power base of Democratic Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon and force Senate leader Toni Atkins to intervene to avoid intraparty battles between her Democratic members.

California’s political maps are drawn by the Citizens Redistricting Commission whose members aren’t allowed to consider if new district lines imperil sitting lawmakers. The number of seats in flux hasn't been seen since the last redistricting a decade ago.

Historic drought conditions could continue through spring

By Bert Johnson, Mountain West News Bureau

New federal data suggests historically dry conditions could continue through the spring across the region. Lake Powell is one of the largest reservoirs in the Colorado River Basin and provides water and power for millions of people. It recently dropped to critically low levels .

Lake Powell relies on snowmelt from the mountains, and the latest data from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows drought is still widespread. Parts of the Colorado River watershed are in exceptional drought, the highest level set by the federal government.

Elizabeth Koebele is with the University of Nevada, Reno. She says Lake Powell would’ve dropped even lower if states hadn’t already been cooperating to release extra water upstream.

“Maybe what we’ve done so far isn’t enough,” she said.

If the reservoir loses enough water, it could threaten hydroelectric operations at the Glen Canyon Dam, which provides power throughout the Mountain West. And, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, there’s little hope of relief anytime soon. Modeling shows drought conditions will probably persist from April to June.

Wyoming introduces roadkill permitting system via app

By Madelyn Beck, Mountain West News Bureau

Most states in the Mountain West have legalized salvaging roadkill. Wyoming’s law to do that just took effect in January. And, now, that state’s officials want the process to be as easy as possible using a phone app.

"We’re extremely rural and cell phones are kind of a way of life out here to communicate,” said Cody Beers, with the Wyoming Department of Transportation.

He said if people download the agency’s free app, called Wyoming 511, they can both monitor weather conditions and get a permit to pick up roadkill, but they can’t leave any parts behind.

“They can’t just cut a leg off and take it home and BBQ it, however. They have to take the entire animal,” Beers said.

Beers says using fresh roadkill for food can reduce waste and cut costs. State officials can also use information from the app to learn more about animals struck by vehicles and raise awareness about them. It’s the first roadkill permitting system in the region that’s accessed via an app, but it could inspire others to do the same.

AP source: Raiders acquiring Davante Adams from Packers

By The Associated Press

The Las Vegas Raiders are making a blockbuster move to keep up in the AFC West, acquiring All-Pro receiver Davante Adams from the Green Bay Packers. A person familiar with the move said Thursday the Raiders are sending the No. 22 overall pick in the April draft and additional compensation to the Packers to reunite Adams with his college quarterback, Derek Carr. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal hadn't been announced.

NFL Network reported that Adams has agreed to a new five-year deal with the Raiders that will pay him $141.25 million in the richest deal ever for a wide receiver.

The photo included in this story is licensed under Flickr Creative Commons.