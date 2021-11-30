-
Here are the local news headlines for the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021.Justice Department awards $1.2 million for Nevada police trainingBy Noah…
-
KUNR Today: Blockchains withdraws Innovation Zones proposal, Poll shows Nevada Dems with narrow leadHere are the morning news headlines for Friday, Oct. 8, 2021.Nevada tech company asks to withdraw 'Innovation Zones' planBy The Associated PressReno bus…
-
Here are the local news headlines for the morning of Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021.COVID-19 trends continuing to improve across NevadaBy The Associated…
-
Here are the local news headlines for the morning of Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021.COVID-19 Cases Decreasing, But Hospitalizations And Deaths Still High In…
-
KUNR Today: Vegas Mayor And State Party Vying To Host 2024 GOP Convention, Nev. Bond Rating ImprovesHere are the local news headlines for the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021.Mayor, State Party Chief Pitch Vegas For 2024 GOP ConventionBy The Associated…
-
Here are the local news headlines for the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021.New Name, New Era For Famous Tahoe Ski ResortBy Noah GlickAn iconic ski…
-
The American Red Cross has set up several evacuation centers in Northern Nevada to help evacuees fleeing the Caldor and Dixie Fires. Some have had to move…
-
Here are the local morning news headlines for Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021.COVID-19 Cases Ticking Down, But Metrics Still High In NevadaBy Lucia…
-
It’s been a tough year for Doyle, California, located between Reno and Susanville. The small town has lost 50 of its roughly 450 homes in less than a year…
-