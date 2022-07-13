© 2022 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are experiencing signal outages in the Bishop/Mammoth Lakes area. We are looking into the cause and hope to have signal restored soon.
News
“Mountain West News Bureau” header on top of a blurred image of a mountain range.
Mountain West News Bureau
KUNR Public Radio is a proud partner in the Mountain West News Bureau, a partnership of public media stations that serve Nevada, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico and Wyoming. The mission is to tell stories about the people, places and issues of the Mountain West.

A county in the Mountain West becomes the first to offer voting in Shoshone language

KUNR Public Radio | By Kaleb Roedel
Published July 13, 2022 at 5:48 PM PDT
The image shows a hot spring shaded by a few trees on the Duckwater Shoshone reservation in Nye County, Nev. Clear blue skies and a mountain range are in the background.
Courtesy Duckwater Shoshone Tribe Via Facebook
/
Nye County, Nev., is now required to offer translation of election materials to the Duckwater Shoshone Tribe, whose land and hot spring can be seen here.

Under the federal Voting Rights Act, nearly 100 jurisdictions must provide assistance to speakers of traditional Native languages. One of the latest is Nye County, Nevada.

Based on Census Bureau data, the county is now required to offer translation of election materials to the Duckwater Shoshone Tribe of the Duckwater Reservation.

Shoshone is a language that, traditionally, isn’t written. That means translations will have to be done orally. So far, one tribal elder has agreed to be an interpreter for the county, according to Allison Neswood, an attorney with the Native American Rights Fund, who focuses on language access issues.

“Welcoming the Shoshone language, welcoming the Shoshone culture, in our democratic processes is just a really important part of showing our Native communities that they’re an important voice in our democratic process,” Neswood said.

Other states in the Mountain West have taken similar steps. Last year, three New Mexico counties added language assistance for Zuni speakers. Idaho did the same for Nez Perce speakers in four counties.

This story was produced by the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration between Wyoming Public Media, Nevada Public Radio, Boise State Public Radio in Idaho, KUNR in Nevada, the O'Connor Center for the Rocky Mountain West in Montana, KUNC in Colorado, KUNM in New Mexico, with support from affiliate stations across the region. Funding for the Mountain West News Bureau is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Tags

News Shoshonewestern shoshonenative voteIndigenous rightsNye County
Kaleb Roedel
Kaleb is an award-winning journalist who joined KUNR as a reporter in November 2021.
See stories by Kaleb Roedel
Related Content