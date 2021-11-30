-
Lee en español.Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainees make up 23 of the 30 COVID-19 cases reported in the Nye County Detention Center this week, an…
-
Read in English.Los detenidos por el Servicio de Inmigración y Control de Aduanas (ICE) representan 23 de los 30 casos de COVID-19 reportados en el Centro…
-
The closure of a Tonopah hospital last year, the only one in a 100-mile radius, has put a huge strain on local volunteer EMS crews.That region’s struggle…
-
The Nye Regional Medical Center in Tonopah, Nevada closed its doors for good on Friday due to financial constraints. Officials now have to find another…