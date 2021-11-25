 Meet our KUNR Youth Media students for fall 2021 | KUNR
KUNR Youth Media
KUNR Public Radio: Local News Feed

Meet our KUNR Youth Media students for fall 2021

By KUNR Staff 5 hours ago
  • A collage with four headshots. There are four high school students looking toward the camera and smiling.
    KUNR’s fall 2021 Youth Media internship program includes (from top left to bottom right) Avery Thunder, Kendall Richter, Fiona Perreault and Kathleen Leslie.
    Bob Zorn for KUNR Youth Media

KUNR’s Youth Media program is training the next generation of journalists and elevating the voices and perspectives of high school students in our region. Student reporters produce interviews, audio diaries, commentaries and news stories that air and publish on KUNR. Get to know this semester’s student reporters below.

Avery Thunder
Credit Bob Zorn for KUNR Youth Media

Avery Thunder is a senior at the Academy of Arts, Careers, and Technology in Reno. She joined the KUNR Youth Media Program in the fall of 2020 and rejoined for the fall 2021 semester. Outside of school, she reads, writes and creates films for her school’s video production program.

Fiona Perreault
Credit Bob Zorn for KUNR Youth Media

Fiona Perreault is a senior at Reno High School and plays in the wind ensemble. She enjoys writing poetry and is even published for her work in The Showbear Family Circus. After high school, she hopes to study either history or journalism.

Kathleen Leslie
Credit Bob Zorn for KUNR Youth Media

Kathleen Leslie is a senior in high school and attends the Academy of Arts, Careers, and Technology in Reno. After high school, she hopes to pursue journalism in more depth. With her fascination with storytelling, she wants to help other people share their stories and learn more about the world around her. 

Outside of Youth Media, Kathleen enjoys playing with her cat and figuring out the best way to manage her time before graduation. 

Kendall Richter
Credit Bob Zorn for KUNR Youth Media

Kendall Richter is a senior in high school at the Academy of Arts, Careers, and Technology in Reno, and she is currently studying business. She has been writing all her life and has even published a novel. She considers it to be a main passion of hers. After high school, she hopes to pursue journalism or creative writing.

Outside of school, she enjoys reading, writing and traveling, and she hopes to one day bring all of her interests together.

KUNR Youth Media is run by staff from KUNR, Report for America and the Washoe County School District. Bob Zorn is the instructor, Lucia Starbuck is the editor and coordinator, Nick Stewart is a peer mentor, Crystal Willis is the digital editor and Michelle Billman is the managing editor.

KUNR Youth Media

