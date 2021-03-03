Novel Coronavirus In Nevada: Live Blog

Novel Coronavirus In Nevada: Wednesday, March 3, 2021

8:00 p.m. | March 3, 2021

About 16% Of Washoe Residents Have Received First COVID-19 Shot

By Lucia Starbuck

Nevada has administered more than 694,000 COVID-19 vaccines.

So far, slightly more than 14% of the population has received their first shot and nearly 8% have gotten both doses.

This comes as the state is reporting an average of fewer than 300 daily cases, along with seven deaths per day over the last two weeks.

Washoe County officials also reported one COVID-19-related death Wednesday, bringing the total to 646 lives lost.

About 16% of Washoe County residents have received their first COVID-19 shot and more than 9% have gotten both doses.

California Clinics: More Vaccines Going To Rich Than At-Risk

By The Associated Press

California's governor says a commitment to equity is driving his administration's centralized approach to vaccinating residents. But community health centers say they've watched as initial shipments of the coronavirus vaccine went to larger hospitals, leaving their high-risk patients to wait.

Community health centers in California care for the more than 7 million largely low-income people whom Gov. Gavin Newsom and others say they want to reach. The centers are in areas with higher concentrations of poverty and fewer providers who take Medicaid. Dr. Efrain Talamantes is chief operating officer for AltaMed Health Services, in Los Angeles and Orange counties. He says his patients and staff are often an afterthought despite the emphasis on equity.

