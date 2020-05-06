Novel Coronavirus In Nevada: Live Blog

Regional Novel Coronavirus Updates: Wednesday, May 6

7:13 p.m. | May 6, 2020

Another COVID-19-related Death In Washoe Co., Total Now 37

By Noah Glick

Washoe County officials announced Wednesday another COVID-19-related death, plus eight new cases.

The victim was a male in his 70s with underlying health conditions.

That brings the total number of deaths in Washoe County to 37.

Officials also reported 15 new recoveries.

Washoe County Health District Officer Kevin Dick acknowledged a recent jump of new cases, but said, overall, things are slowing down.

“What we have been seeing is a fairly flat plateau, as we come down from that peak,” Dick said during a virtual press conference Wednesday. “So it’s important that we continue to be vigilant, so we can drive down the numbers of new cases being reported per day.”

According to the COVID-19 forecasting model from Los Alamos Laboratory, there is about a 90% chance that Nevada has reached its peak of new daily confirmed cases.

Statewide, 5,663 people have tested positive for the virus, and 286 have died.

Latest Washoe Co. Numbers:

Total cases: 1,022

Total deaths: 37

Total recoveries: 431

Active cases: 554

Current hospitalizations: 59

Hospital discharges: 74

Washoe Co. Hospital Capacity:

Acute care beds: 60% occupied

Intensive Care Unit beds: 38% occupied

Ventilators: 16% in use

Nevada Officials Call For Parks, Recreation, Public Lands Funding To Recover From COVID-19

By Noah Glick

More than 100 mayors and elected officials across the West are urging Congress to provide full funding for the Land and Water Conservation Fund, as part of the next coronavirus stimulus package.

The Land and Water Conservation Fund was established by Congress in 1968 and takes earnings from offshore oil and gas leases, and invests them in natural resources, like parks and public lands.

Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve, Vice Mayor Devon Reese and Walker River Paiute Tribe Chair Amber Torres joined with other Western leaders in sending a letter to Congress, urging lawmakers to fund the region’s large outdoor recreation industry.

“America’s public lands bring us peace of mind and generate economic revenue — both will be critically needed to recover from the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak,” the letter stated.

No other Nevada leaders signed the letter.

Western Democrats, Firefighters Demand Federal COVID-19 Support Ahead Of Wildfire Season

By Noah Glick

A group of freshman Democratic lawmakers in our region is calling on Congress to provide more funding for local governments that have seen severe budget shortfalls due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

During a press call Wednesday, U.S. Reps. Steven Horsford and Susie Lee of Nevada joined with Reps. Joe Neguse of Colorado, Greg Stanton of Arizona and Deb Haaland of New Mexico. Together, they’re calling on Congressional leaders to provide more funding for local governments to keep essential services, like fire and police, going.

“In the next round, we’ve heard estimates in Nevada of a shortfall anywhere between $1-2 billion next fiscal year. Clark County has a budget shortfall of over $300 million in the next fiscal year. And every one of our local municipalities big and small are doing their budgets and reviewing what the impact is going to be,” Rep. Horsford said during the call.

In addition, firefighters are asking Congress for $5 billion to cover supplies, equipment and staffing ahead of wildfire season. A previous federal stimulus package provided $100 million for firefighters and $850 million for law enforcement.

Nevada Appellate Courts Move To Remote Hearings

By Noah Glick

Beginning May 27, Nevada’s appellate courts will be open — virtually.

Nevada’s Court of Appeals will hold oral arguments using video collaboration software, beginning at 10 a.m. May 27. The Nevada Supreme Court will hear remote arguments on June 1.

No in-person attendance is allowed at this time, for attorneys, legal parties or the public.

The courts will provide a stream of oral arguments at its website here.

Health Officials To Restaurants: Disposable Plates And Menus When You Reopen

By The Associated Press

Health officials are giving guidelines to keep people safe once businesses start to reopen in the Las Vegas area.

The Southern Nevada Health District is suggesting restaurants offer disposable menus and plates, daycares keep children from playing or napping near each other and hotels remove decorative pillows and encase televisions and remotes in covers that can be wiped down.

Gov. Steve Sisolak says that by mid-May he may gradually ease restrictions meant to stop the novel coronavirus from spreading.

Washoe Co. Sheriff Office Employees Back To Work After COVID-19

By Noah Glick

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that four employees who had previously tested positive for COVID-19 have returned to work this week.

“I am excited to welcome these Washoe County Sheriff’s Office family members back to work after recovering from the novel coronavirus,” said Sheriff Balaam in a statement. “The health and safety of our staff and inmates remains my number one priority. That is why we have taken precautions as all our staff members start to return to their normal duties,” Balaam said.

The Sheriff’s Office reported that it has tested 14 inmates as well. All inmates tested negative for COVID-19, according to Wednesday’s statement.

Currently, all interested employees are being tested, using 600 kits from the COVID-19 Incident Management Team for people who are asymptomatic. More than 100 people have volunteered to be tested.

Quad Counties Cases Continue To Creep Down

By Noah Glick

The Quad-County Emergency Operations Center reported one new positive case of COVID-19 and two new recoveries.

The new case is a female Lyon County resident in her 20s.

The latest numbers for the Quad County area:

Carson City: 51 total cases; 20 active cases; 30 recoveries; 1 death

Douglas County: 22 total cases; 3 active cases; 19 recoveries; 0 deaths

Lyon County: 36 total cases; 20 active cases; 16 recoveries; 0 deaths

Storey County: 0 total cases; 0 active cases; 0 recoveries; 0 deaths

Shoppers Take To California Mall On First Day Of Reopening

By The Associated Press

Hundreds of shoppers — many not wearing masks — streamed into the first California mall to reopen, prompting a warning from the local public health director to comply with orders or risk a return to more strict measures to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Doors opened Wednesday at Yuba Sutter Mall in Yuba City, the county seat of rural Sutter County, which along with adjacent Yuba County have defied the governor by allowing many businesses to reopen.

The move came as the county health officer sent a letter to businesses saying it had become clear that some weren't following rules that she previously issued requiring masks and social distancing.

Wynn Resorts on Wednesday reported a first-quarter loss of $402 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Las Vegas-based company said it had a loss of $3.77 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $3.54 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.05 per share.

The casino operator posted revenue of $953.7 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.09 billion.

Wynn shares have decreased 43% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has decreased 12%. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $79.25, a drop of 44% in the last 12 months.

