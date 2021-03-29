Questions Remain Regarding State And Federal Eviction Moratoriums

On Monday, March 29, the Biden administration extended the federal eviction moratorium until June 30. At the same time, Nevada’s eviction moratorium is still slated to end Wednesday, March 31. The two moratoriums have slightly different eligibility factors. As stakeholders try to sort this out, several questions and concerns continue to loom for tenants across the state.

KUNR’s Natalie Van Hoozer has been reporting on tenant’s rights and spoke with Lucia Starbuck to dig in deeper.

Listen as KUNR's Lucia Starbuck and Natalie Van Hoozer discuss some of the questions remaining in regards to the state and federal eviction moratoriums.

Lucia Starbuck: Natalie, is there a common misconception held by renters about the eviction moratoriums?

Natalie Van Hoozer: I spoke with Dubia De La Torre, a paralegal with Nevada Legal Services. She works with both landlords and tenants regarding the proper legal processes for eviction.

[Original quote in Spanish]

“Mucha gente no ha pagado y piensa que la prórroga que el gobernador y el Centro de Enfermedades dieron es renta gratis, lo cual no es”, explicó De La Torre.

She's saying a common misconception is that people think the moratoriums mean rent forgiveness for the months they haven’t been able to pay. But that’s not the case. Rent was and still continues to be due. You’ll need to pay any back rent when the moratoriums end unless you’ve made an arrangement with your landlord.

Starbuck: Are there any other main areas of misunderstanding for tenants?

Van Hoozer: De La Torre said, in general, the eviction process can be confusing. When people receive eviction notices, they don’t know to check if the notice is following the necessary requirements. They also don’t know they can try to dispute the eviction. If you qualify as low income, organizations like Nevada Legal Services can help with the process.

Starbuck: Are there groups being particularly impacted by evictions right now?

Van Hoozer: De La Torre is noticing elderly residents being affected.

[Original quote in Spanish]

“Las más afectadas, yo creo que son los adultos mayores, porque desafortunadamente muchos de ellos viven en una entrada de dinero que es fija”, dijo De La Torre.

She’s saying many seniors have been impacted because they have a fixed income. Some don’t qualify for the moratoriums, even though they are struggling to pay rent right now because they aren’t in the group that's lost income as a result of the pandemic. She also sees undocumented community members significantly impacted. Many are misinformed and hesitant to reach out for resources because of their vulnerable immigration status.

Nevada Legal Services will be holding a live discussion about the federal and state eviction moratoriums Tuesday, March 30, at 3 p.m. PT on their YouTube channel.

This story was produced in partnership with Noticiero Móvil.