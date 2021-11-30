-
The stakes have risen sharply to get rental assistance aid to struggling Americans on the heels of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that ends the national eviction moratorium.
Here are your local news headlines for the morning of Monday, Aug. 2, 2021.Nevada Leaders Hope Program Limits EvictionsBy The Associated PressBiden,…
Here are your local news headlines for the morning of Friday, July 30, 2021.COVID-19 Spike In Hospitalizations, Deaths Prompt Tough New ActionBy Nate…
KUNR Today: Fire Ban On Nevada BLM Land This Summer, Some Seasonal Fire Crews Could Become Full-TimeHere are your local news headlines for the morning of Monday, June 28, 2021.All BLM Lands In Nevada Now Subject To Fire Prevention OrderBy The Associated…
Here are your local news headlines for the morning of Monday, June 21, 2021.Record Number Of Visitors In U.S. Forests In 2020By Paul BogerNew data from…
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak placed a statewide eviction moratorium more than a year ago in an effort to keep people housed during the pandemic. That…
Read in English. El lunes 29 de marzo de este año, la administración de Biden extendió la moratoria de desalojos federales hasta el 30 de junio. Asimismo,…
Lee en español. On Monday, March 29, the Biden administration extended the federal eviction moratorium until June 30. At the same time, Nevada’s eviction…
The new travel order will require passengers to wear face coverings on nearly all forms of public transportation, including airplanes, ships, ferries, trains, subways, buses, taxis and ride-shares.
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak held a press conference Sunday afternoon updating Nevadans on several COVID-19 mitigation efforts. He also reinstated the…