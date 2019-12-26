Related Program: 
KUNR Public Radio: Local News Feed

Reno City Council Vote Draws Shadow Over Development

By & 9 minutes ago
  • A vacant lot with a church in the background.
    The vacant lot where CAI Investments proposes to build a high-rise hotel. The tan and black building to the right, Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, opposes the proposal.
    Lucia Starbuck

A 20-story hotel might be built in downtown Reno along the Truckee River. But a building this tall would produce a giant shadow. That has people of different interests worried. ThisisReno’s Bob Conrad spoke with Lucia Starbuck about the city’s decision on the hotel proposal.

Seeking to create more housing and stabilize rent, the Reno City Council created “1,000 Homes in 120 Days,” a housing initiative that defers up-front development fees. This hotel project would include 46 residential units.

“There's a dire need for homes, in particular, homes that are affordable for people. What the city crafted was this campaign. Basically, they were going to defer fees for people who wanted to start new projects, building projects, that would house people,” Bob Conrad from ThisisReno said.

One proposal for the housing initiative comes from Las Vegas developer CAI Investments. The development is for a 20-story, high-rise, luxury hotel. This project would be built on what is currently a vacant lot facing the Truckee River near Wingfield park. The hotel would be non-smoking and non-gaming. But the project has drawn criticism.

A map of the properties CAI Investments owns, which are the five parcels within the red line.
Credit Washoe Regional Mapping System

The property’s nextdoor neighbor, Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, opposes the hotel. The church is worried about parking and cited concerns about the hotel’s height. A representative from the church said the shade from the development would impact the temperature of the church’s sidewalks and cause them to freeze.

According to a city ordinance, developments that have a possibility of impacting shade at city plazas and parks need to go through a special use permit process, overseen by Reno’s Planning Commission. But that requirement doesn’t exist anymore.

Council members recently voted to eliminate that process by a 5-2 vote. They deny the correlation between the vote for the ordinance change and the proposed high-rise hotel.

According to Conrad, Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve called the decision difficult, but said she supports removing bureaucratic ‘red tape’ in order to increase development, specifically housing.

Two councilmembers, Jenny Brekus and Naomi Duerr, opposed changing the ordinance.

“Removing this ordinance also eliminates a part of the public process because, with the ordinance, people could appeal. They would have to go in front of the Planning Commission for this project to consider the ordinance and people could appeal that decision by the Planning Commission if it didn't go in their favor. That would then take it up to the next level, which is the City Council. Now, that entire process is gone," Conrad said in regards to Brekus and Duerrand’s opposition.

These councilmembers weren’t alone. Over 200 community members spoke out and wrote against the ordinance change.

Learn more at ThisisReno.

Tags: 
Reno City Council
vote
Reno ordinance
housing
Downtown Reno
hotel

Related Content

Reno’s Mid-century Motels: Then And Now

By Jul 25, 2019
Picture Collage of Mid-Century Motels
Courtesy UNR Special Collections, Jerry Stefani, and Mike Roberts

Reno is home to a collection of quirky, mid-century motels. Some have fallen into disrepair, some serve as low-income housing and some are being torn down for new developments. But if you were to drive through Reno during the middle of the 20th century, you would have seen a booming motel landscape, when motels were icons of the vibrant tourism industry.

Housing Costs Outpace Wage Growth In Mountain West Urban Areas

By Dec 9, 2019

The United States added more than 200,000 jobs last month, according to the latest report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. While wages and jobs are growing in the Mountain West, they aren’t outpacing the skyrocketing cost of housing. 

Las Vegas City Council Approves Controversial Homeless Law

By Nov 15, 2019
Citizens protest at the Las Vegas City Council meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, during which council members considered a ban on people sleeping in public areas in downtown Las Vegas.
Jeff Scheid / The Nevada Independent

Las Vegas will soon enforce a new ordinance that bans homeless people from sleeping on some city streets. For some city leaders, the new laws are a necessary step in addressing homelessness as a public health problem, but critics argue the measure is waging an illegal "war on the poor." KUNR's Paul Boger talked to Shannon Miller who's been reporting on the new law for The Nevada Independent.