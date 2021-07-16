Updates: Tamarack Fire In California's Alpine County

The Tamarack Fire burning near Markleeville and Pleasant Valley in Alpine County, California has grown to 500 acres. According to a spokesman for the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest, the fire has caused mandatory evacuations for Markleeville, Grover Hot Springs Park, Shay Creek, Marklee Village, and East Fork Resort.

KOLO reports that the fire started July 4 but increased winds in the last few days are stirring it up.

For more information, follow Humboldt Toiyabe National Forest on Facebook and Twitter. The U.S. Forest Service is also recommending that people monitor the Facebook page for the Alpine County Sheriff’s Office. The agency is also recommending that anyone in the area of the fire sign up for reverse 911 for evacuation notification.