In the Mountain West, in-state answer rates of 988 calls are all over the map

In Utah, calls to the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline were answered within state borders 86% of the time in December 2022, according to a Kaiser Family Foundation analysis published last week. New Mexico’s in-state answer rate was 81%, followed by Colorado (76%) and Idaho (75%).

According to Kaiser, 988 calls that are not answered in state are routed to an out-of-state overflow facility or dropped by the caller.

Notably, Montana had the third-highest in-state answer rate (97%), trailing only Mississippi and Rhode Island, which were each at 98%.

Meanwhile, Nevada and Wyoming had some of the lowest rates in the nation at 65% and 62%, respectively.

“People who are in a state of crisis, who are feeling suicidal, or who are having substance use disorder might reach out to the call line and find that they're either waiting for a long time or they have a lot of difficulty reaching somebody on the other end of the line,” said Heather Saunders, a postdoctoral fellow who works on Kaiser's program on Medicaid and the uninsured.

Saunders said crisis centers’ lack of funding and staffing can be a factor. Under the National Suicide Hotline Designation Act of 2020 , states can collect telecommunication fees to sustainably fund their local 988 call centers. Yet, only five states have enacted laws to do so: Nevada, Colorado, California, Washington and Virginia.

Utah and Wyoming are two of 11 states that have enacted partial telecommunications fee legislation.