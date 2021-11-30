-
Recognizing the youth mental health crisis in the Mountain West, some states are debating bills that address the problem from both inside and outside of...
In Nevada, one in four high school students contemplate taking their own life. To raise awareness, Washoe County has created a suicide prevention campaign…
As minimum wage goes up, suicide rates go down. That’s according to a new study published in the Journal of Epidemiology and Community Health.The study…
A new report shows youth suicide rates have spiked alarmingly in recent years, especially in the Mountain West.
The Rocky Mountain region continues to face some of the highest suicide rates in the country. A recent panel of experts in Colorado addressed what they...
The Nevada County Health Rankings Report was recently released. Washoe County came in sixth place in the state for overall health, a jump from the…
In the U.S., more than half of the nearly 40,000 gun-related deaths in 2017 were from suicides, according to the Centers for Disease Control and…
The surge of holiday joy permeating the air from Thanksgiving through New Year’s can make a swell of grief for those who’ve experienced loss. Holiday…
Nevada lawmakers are considering a bill that would allow terminally ill patients to "die with dignity." Senate Bill 261 gives doctors the ability to…