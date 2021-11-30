-
A new study suggests smoke from wildfires is more dangerous than other air pollutants for asthma patients. Researchers looked at six years of data in and…
The lingering widespread haze caused by California wildfires combined with high temperatures this week can be a health risk for people with asthma. Reno…
The rain is helping to stamp out fires in the West, but wildfire season isn’t over yet. In fact, drought and high temperatures have expanded the fire…
Asthma kills about 30 people in Nevada every year and the disease is prevalent among young people. Recent studies show that nearly 24 percent of high…