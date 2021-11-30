-
Face coverings, distance learning and barren playgrounds. This is the “new normal” for the education system, and for students with special needs, remote…
-
As thousands are demonstrating against a pattern of police brutality toward Black people in the U.S., Congress is working to find legislative solutions to…
-
Read in English.Para los niños con autismo, las rutinas son de vital importancia.Es por eso que los cambios ocasionados por la pandemia son…
-
Lee en español.For children with autism, routines can be sacrosanct. The disruptions brought on by the pandemic are particularly acute for parents such as…
-
In response to the spread of coronavirus, schools across the nation, including the University of Nevada, Reno, are transitioning to online learning for a…
-
The Reno-Tahoe International Airport will soon host Wings For All, a program that provides an airport rehearsal day designed to help children with autism…
-
Autism is a real challenge for parents in Reno, especially when trying to find exciting social interactions for their children.Now there is a new option.…
-
For this week’s Health Watch segment, we join Susan Hill from the University of Nevada School of Medicine (UNSOM) to learn more about a training program…
-
States have been federally mandated to cover the cost of what’s called Applied Behavioral Analysis therapy for children with autism. Nevada Medicaid has…
-
All week, KUNR has been looking at students who have excelled despite adversity. Some who have intellectual challenges like autism have a harder time…