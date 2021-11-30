-
Not enough jurors showed up for a trial last week in a case that could have implications for avalanche safety in the Mountain West.
KUNR Today: Nevada Electric Highway Nears Completion, Fernley Sues Feds Over Irrigation Canal RepairHere are your local news headlines for the morning of Monday, Mar. 22, 2021.Nevada Electric Highway Nears CompletionBy KUNR StaffA program designed to…
Avalanches in the Rocky Mountains killed four people late last week, three in Colorado and one in Wyoming. Drew Hardesty is with the Utah Avalanche…
Two snowboarders who triggered an avalanche in the backcountry of Colorado in March are facing criminal charges.
On a frigid Tuesday evening, Brent Yatkeman is scrambling to save an avalanche victim buried in the snow somewhere on a ski hill near Park City, Utah.
The Western states have seen more avalanche deaths this season than usual. Reno Public Radio’s Anh Gray reports.Avalanche Forecaster Spencer Logan is with…
Unusual snowpack conditions in the Sierra Nevada mountains are contributing to an increase of a type of avalanche quite uncommon for the area. Our…
With the season’s first snow, the local Sierra Avalanche Center is gearing up its education efforts. Back-country skiing is booming in the Reno-Tahoe…