-
An annual report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows the gender wage gap in the United States held steady during the pandemic, with women working…
-
KUNR Today: Amodei still weighing run for Nevada governor, Dragonfly species rediscovered near TahoeHere are the local news headlines for the morning of Monday, Oct. 11, 2021.Amodei ‘torn’ between gubernatorial bid and possibly serving in GOP majority,…
-
Amid the economic downturn, Idaho and Utah have some of the lowest unemployment rates in the country.Idaho has recovered essentially all of its job losses…
-
At the end of April, the national unemployment rate hit 14.7% – the highest rate since the Great Depression. On CBS' "Face the Nation" Sunday, White House…