Over the past two weeks, Nevada has averaged more than 900 new cases of COVID-19 a day. Health officials say the newest wave of infections is the result…
6:50 p.m. | November 17, 2020Washoe County Reports Two COVID-19-Related Deaths, 230 New CasesBy Lucia StarbuckWashoe County reported two COVID-19-related…
With Thanksgiving around the corner, the Washoe County Health District is urging residents not to gather with people outside of their household. Hudson…
Earlier in the week, the University of Nevada, Reno’s new president, former Gov. Brian Sandoval, announced that he would be closing the school’s fitness…
Reno saw one of its first major wildfire events of the dry season this past weekend with the Poeville Fire. And with the pandemic going on, agencies…
In pandemic times, we’re all forced into our singular places, whether we enjoy being there or not. That can mean so many different outcomes for us as…
It’s hard enough to keep a fledgling new restaurant up and running in normal times. Imagine running one during a pandemic. That’s the reality for one Reno…
This story was powered by America Amplified, a public radio initiative.Americans have faced world wars, economic recessions, and even other pandemics.…
Many small businesses in rural Nevada are changing how they operate as a result of the novel coronavirus pandemic. In Gardnerville, several small…
It’s been weeks since Governor Steve Sisolak ordered all nonessential businesses to close across the state. But there's still confusion around what is…