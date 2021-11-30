Elections 2018

-
About 200 people went to the GOP viewing party to wait for Tuesday's midterm election results at the Grand Sierra Resort. Republican Gubernatorial…
-
PLAN, the Progressive Leadership Alliance of Nevada put together a rally honoring first time Latino Voters in Reno. KUNR’s Stephanie Serrano checked it…
-
Nevadans will see several ballot questions this election, including Question 1: Marsy’s law. KUNR’s Bree Zender explores how Marsy’s Law came to be and…
-
On the ballot this year, Nevada voters will see a question seeking to change the way many actually get registered to vote in the first place. KUNR's Paul…
-
The results of the race for Nevada’s open U.S. Senate seat will reach beyond the state itself. That’s why many big names in politics are traveling to the…
-
Next month, Lyon County voters will be posed with a ballot question: Should sex work be legal?Ultimately, the county commissioners will have the final…
-
The Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, united Republicans nationwide. In the last election, many GOP candidates promised to dismantle it. But…
-
In 2016, Democrats took control of both the Nevada state assembly and the senate. This upcoming November, Republicans will be eager to reclaim control of…
-
It's primary season again, and while much of the attention is focused on top-of-the ticket races, especially U.S. senator and governor, there's still a…
-
Nearly four million voters went to the polls in California Tuesday, to help narrow a crowded field of office seekers ahead of the November general…