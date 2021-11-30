-
Here are the local news headlines for the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021.Justice Department awards $1.2 million for Nevada police trainingBy Noah…
-
Here are the local news headlines for the morning of Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021.COVID-19 Is Spreading Rapidly In Washoe CountyBy Lucia StarbuckCOVID-19…
-
-
Here are your local news headlines for the morning of Friday, July 30, 2021.COVID-19 Spike In Hospitalizations, Deaths Prompt Tough New ActionBy Nate…
-
Many colleges have canceled December graduation ceremonies while continuing to host in-person events, like football games. One graduating senior says it feels like "a slap in the face."
-
The COVID-19 pandemic abruptly stopped spring sports earlier this year, and now, the Mountain West has announced it is postponing all fall sports. It's…
-
Student-athletes of color chasing the dream to play at the college level are faced with the harsh reality that most college towns are in predominantly…
-
More than a dozen football players from universities around the Mountain West are headed to the NFL. They were drafted over the weekend as a record...
-
When former Steelers center Mike Webster passed away at the age of 50 from a heart attack, one pathologist took a leap of faith to make one of the most…
-
More than $11.5 million worth of widely-anticipated Mackay Stadium renovations at the University of Nevada are open to the public. Reno Public Radio's…