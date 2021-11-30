-
Here are your local news headlines for the morning of Thursday, July 1, 2021.Nevada Minimum Wage Raises To $8.75 On July 1 Under 2019 LawBy The Associated…
-
Here are your local news headlines for the morning of Friday, June 25, 2021.Nevada Air Guard Activating Air Tankers Early To Fight FiresBy The Associated…
-
Here are your local news headlines for the morning of Wednesday, Apr. 28, 2021.Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak Announces Initiative To Support Nevadans In…
-
Two states in the Mountain West have some of the country’s highest unemployment rates, including Nevada, which tops the nation. Nevada’s unemployment rate…
-
The COVID-19 pandemic is forcing federal, state and local governments to take drastic measures. And in Nevada, Gov. Steve Sisolak did something never done…
-
COVID-19 is halting sports events around the country. The National Basketball Association, the National Hockey League and Major League Soccer are all…
-
Today, the cities of Reno and Sparks make up one large metropolitan area. But unlike Reno, Sparks wasn’t known as a destination for gambling until the…
-
Nearly $5 million in gaming tax revenue has not been collected by Washoe County due to an accounting error. Our contributor Bob Conrad with ThisisReno has…
-
It's football season and as Nevada race and sports books gear up for their busiest time of year, gaming officials warn against the dangers surrounding…
-
Nonstop flights from Reno to London were supposed to take off later this year, but the service has already been canceled. Reno Public Radio's Michelle…