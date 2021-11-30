homeless community

-
Here are your local news headlines for the morning of Thursday, June 17, 2021.Evacuations Lifted, Roads Reopen For Petrilla FireBy KUNR StaffArea…
Homeless advocates in Reno say the pandemic has only exacerbated problems for unsheltered individuals in the region.Community leaders discussed the issues…
During the COVID-19 pandemic, nearly 300 houseless individuals have been sleeping at the Reno Events Center, but the makeshift shelter is slated to close…
Houseless individuals are more at risk of contracting COVID-19, and this week, authorities in Reno and Sparks swept through and cleared out two different…
Reno’s homeless shelters closed on March 21 because social distancing protocols could not be safely maintained. The City of Reno opened the downtown Reno…
Friday, the Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority Board will decide if ex-military barracks in Stead can be used as emergency housing for the houseless during the…
Over the weekend, the Reno area’s largest homeless shelters closed in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic. The City of Reno opened the downtown…
A 24-year-old woman, who goes by the name Legendary Baby Bleu, has been a prostitute in Reno since she was 16 when she was attending Hug High School. Last…
For the last few weeks, Jeffrey Stephens has been cleaning up the Truckee River and parks around Reno. He’s participating in a new program called Reno…
At-risk youth, like kids who are homeless or have aged out of foster care, face considerable obstacles--they often lack educational training and most…