-
Here are your local news headlines for the morning of Friday, Jan. 29, 2021.Nevada's COVID-19 Response: State Heading In ‘Right Direction’By Paul BogerThe…
-
This story was powered by America Amplified , a public radio initiative. Lots of wildfire smoke in the summer can lead to more flu outbreaks in the...
-
Every autumn, we brace ourselves for the onset of another flu season. In this segment of Time & Place, historian Alicia Barber takes us back one hundred…
-
This flu season has been one of the most severe in recent years. In the last two weeks, though, the flu epidemic has eased nationally. Reno Public Radio’s…
-
In a recent two-week period, there were more than one thousand lab-confirmed cases of influenza in Washoe County. Due to the outbreak, the Regional…
-
As the ebola virus continues to spread in West Africa, researchers at the University of Nevada, Reno are opening a center to forecast infectious disease…