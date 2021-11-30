kunr's small business series

-
The Reno-Sparks Chamber of Commerce has announced access to major medical health insurance for small business members. Our contributor, Kaleb Roedel of…
When KJ Flippen took over as the owner of the Zephyr Bar in 2011, it was in his words, "a dive." Today, it's a thriving lounge located in the heart of…
Tech entrepreneurs are calling a stretch of First Street in downtown Reno Startup Row. Nate Pearson is one of them. His company TrainerRoad makes an app…
As Reno has changed over the decades, so have the small businesses that set up shop here. No one knows this better than local historian Alicia Barber. She…
Women-owned businesses in Nevada are growing faster in number and employment than other companies, according to a 2013 American Express study. Jimmy Beans…
Tesla and other big companies get most of the attention in Northern Nevada, but, actually, small business accounts for more than 40 percent of the state’s…