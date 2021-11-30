legislature

-
State lawmakers across the Mountain West are convening for legislative sessions that will focus largely on the fallout of the pandemic. But without...
-
Education Savings Accounts have become an incredibly controversial topic in Nevada since lawmakers approved the voucher program in 2015. So far between…
-
In his State of the State address, Republican Governor Brian Sandoval promised bold action for Nevada’s struggling education system and outdated tax…
-
A Northern Nevada lawmaker is calling for legislation that could change how school boards are chosen and govern. This comes as Washoe County School…