literature

Teenagers hoping to clinch the title of state champion for the Poetry Out Loud program gathered last weekend at a competition in Reno. Our reporter Holly…
In his memoir Mulligan’s Wake, author Dave Mulligan recounts some of his outlandish adventures as a young adult following the death of his father. Many of…
South Lake Tahoe resident Leon Malmed is a child of the Holocaust. When he was a young boy, his parents were rounded up and deported to Auschwitz. A…
Local resident Julia Oversloot is the author of Decency and Luck: Two Dutch Couples During World War II. It's the story of her parents, who helped a…
Author Laila Lalami has written three novels, including The Moor’s Account, which was nominated for the Man Booker Prize and was a finalist for the…
Ming Li Wu is a senior at the Davidson Academy and she'll be giving a talk at Saturday's Tedx event in Reno. It's a live, local version of the…
Reno author Bourne Morris has a new novel coming out that examines the complex issue of allowing all free speech on college campuses, even if that speech…
A new book called Raising Wild: Dispatches From A Home In The Wilderness explores what it's like to live and survive in the Great Basin Desert.It's a…
After more than 20 years of waiting, Reno author Judith Schumer has finally published In the Presence of My Enemies, the story of Holocaust survivor Adam…
Local writer Shaun Griffin has just published a memoir about his work over the past 25 years building a sense of community and securing critical resources…