Hundreds of thousands of Nevadans have lost their jobs due to nonessential business closures meant to limit the spread of COVID-19. To protect them from…
Reno is home to a collection of quirky, mid-century motels. Some have fallen into disrepair, some serve as low-income housing and some are being torn down…
With high housing prices in Northern Nevada, Reno is seeing community members choosing to stay in motels as long-term residents. The city created a motel…
Local activists and leaders are coming together to bring weekly motels to the forefront of Reno's housing debate. KUNR’s Paolo Zialcita reports. Donald…
There are more than 100 motels in Reno alone. For some, they’re links to the city’s unique past as a gaming mecca. Others see them as hotbeds of criminal…
Reno City Council recently voted to demolish two downtown motels, leaving some residents wondering, “What will happen to their neon signs?” For the last…
Earlier this month, the Reno City Council made a controversial vote to demolish two downtown motels.Natalie Van Hoozer takes a look at this particular…
Reno City Council has approved a contract to demolish two downtown motels, the Golden West Motor Lodge and the Heart o’ Town.During a special council…
The owners of two blighted downtown motels have rejected an offer from a local developer to save the properties from demolition. Reno Public Radio's Julia…
Reno City Council members are debating whether to tear down two rundown motels located in the heart of downtown.At a meeting Tuesday, Mayor Hillary…