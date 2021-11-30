-
This time of year the number of vehicle collisions with deer and other wildlife are at their highest, a problem that’s especially acute in parts of the…
-
Community members around Reno and Sparks gathered last week for a Nevada Department of Transportation meeting to learn more about the fate of their homes…
-
Wednesday night hundreds gathered to find out more about the Nevada Department of Transportation’s three proposed courses of action on revamping the…
-
Drivers traveling through Northern Nevada have long complained about Reno’s Spaghetti Bowl, the point where Interstate 80 meets with US Highway 395. The…
-
Nearly $9 million in federal money to improve non-motorized travel is available to communities throughout Nevada. Reno Public Radio’s Anh Gray has more on…
-
In Nevada, pedestrian deaths have now outpaced deaths from breast cancer and the flu. Preliminary reports show that 19 people died on Nevada roads in just…
-
Nevada bridges were recently ranked best in the nation for the second year in a row. That’s according to a new report from the American Road and…
-
Bad roads in Reno can cost drivers more than $700 a year in extra car repairs. Reno Public Radio’s Anh Gray explains a new report finds there are not…