Nevada small business

-
While some child care facilities in our region are full, with waiting lists, others are struggling with enrollment. Lucy Comstock is the director at Incline Village Nursery School, a child care facility for children aged 3 to 5 in North Lake Tahoe. Comstock spoke with our business reporter Kaleb Roedel about the financial and staffing challenges they’re facing during the pandemic.
-
On Saturday, many retail businesses across the state reopened for the first time in 51 days, after having been shuttered due to nonessential business…
-
A brothel owner in Wells, Nevada has been awarded a federal emergency loan to keep her brothel alive during the mandated shutdown of nonessential…
-
Many Nevadans working in the service industry, who have the opportunity to file for unemployment, are currently in the process of doing so after the…
-
Senator Catherine Cortez Masto has released a small business resource guide in both English and Spanish. KUNR reporter Natalie Van Hoozer has more. Cortez…
-
Nevada ranks ninth overall for being business-friendly. That's according to a newly published survey of CEOs. Reno Public Radio’s Noah Glick has more.For…
-
Nevada has seen steady economic recovery for the last five years, and now has the lowest unemployment rate since 2008. Reno Public Radio’s Noah Glick…