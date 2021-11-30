opioid epidemic

-
Sheriff’s deputies in Washoe County, Nev., responded to two fentanyl overdoses in a 12-hour span earlier this month.In one case, a baby who was exposed to…
-
KUNR Today: Nevada Reaches $45M Opioid Settlement, Over 15% Of Washoe Co. Fully Vaccinated For COVIDHere are your local news headlines for the morning of Tuesday, Mar. 23, 2021.Nevada Announces $45M Settlement With McKinsey Over OpioidsBy The Associated…
-
There’s a shortage of psychiatrists and other mental health professionals across the country. That, along with the lack of treatment facilities, leave…