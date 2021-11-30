Our Town Reno

-
Homeless advocates in Reno say the pandemic has only exacerbated problems for unsheltered individuals in the region.Community leaders discussed the issues…
Until recently, Wendy Wiglesworth lived for nine years on the banks of the Truckee River after fleeing an abusive relationship and not feeling comfortable…
Nearly 4,000 people in Reno are living in motels, according to the Reno Area Alliance for the Homeless. KUNR’s Stephanie Serrano sat down with Nico…
60-year-old Joyce Cowdin lives at the El Tavern Motel in Reno. She used to work but is now in poor health, so her budget is tight. While some of the local…
Shawna Roseman was kicked out of her home when she was 17 while going to McQueen high school and ended up living a half dozen years on the streets,…
A 24-year-old woman, who goes by the name Legendary Baby Bleu, has been a prostitute in Reno since she was 16 when she was attending Hug High School. Last…
Grant Denton is a peer recovery specialist and program developer at the Life Change Center non-profit organization in Reno. Before devoting himself to…
Jerry Jackson used to be an operations manager for a hazardous waste facility. That was before he suffered a mental health breakdown. Now, he's homeless…
We hear a lot about the problem of homelessness in downtown Reno, but we don’t always hear from the actual people who are living on the streets. Today, we…
Homeless teens in Reno don’t have access to an overnight shelter specifically for them, and many don’t feel safe at an adult shelter. On Wednesday, two…