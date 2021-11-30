-
Nevada celebrated its fifth annual public lands day over the weekend with events and free park admission, all designed to get more people outdoors.…
The U.S. Interior Department is expanding access to hunting and fishing on about 2.1 million acres of Fish and Wildlife Service land. That’s nearly the size of Yellowstone National Park. While hunters and anglers applaud the efforts, other conservation groups believe that refuges shouldn’t have hunting or angling at all.
KUNR Today: Gov. Sisolak Signs Executive Order To Protect Sagebrush, COVID-19 Remains High In NevadaHere are the local news headlines for the morning of Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021.Fight Continues Against California WildfiresBy Noah GlickThe famous clarity…
Visitors have flocked to Western communities during the pandemic to soak in the region’s public lands. But how many visitors? While the National Park Service closely monitors visitation, national forests and the Bureau of Land Management lack an efficient and cost-effective way to measure foot traffic.
When Joyce Farbe saw how many cars were parked at the Iron Creek Trailhead when she pulled in, she knew it would be a busy day. It was a warm, late...
Three visitors and two concessions employees at Yellowstone National Park have tested positive for COVID-19, the park reported on Tuesday. "Some of...
As the pandemic wears on, leaders across the country are looking at how to economically recover after the COVID-19 pandemic. Some in the Mountain West are…
Most businesses in the outdoor recreation industry are seeing sales decline because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, and 88% are reporting that they’ve…
Everyone knows that living in the Rockies can get expensive. Headwaters Economics wanted to know why. The non-profit published new research this week...