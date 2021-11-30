-
The world is approaching the second anniversary of a cluster of cases of respiratory illness traced to the Huanan Seafood Market in Wuhan, China, in…
-
The pandemic has done a number on us, in too many ways to count. Our bodies are responding with feelings of fatigue and lack of focus, experts say. Here are some tips to help you feel better.
-
The runaway pandemic put more pressure on the U.S. job market last month. Employers shed 140,000 jobs as the unemployment rate held steady at 6.7%.
-
Staff say lines are normal, that people get an early start so they can head to work afterward. Still, the need is stunning. "We have literally doubled the number of individuals we're serving in this drive-up distribution between March and November," says food bank head Amy Pezzani.
-
The news of a promising COVID-19 vaccine from pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and the German company BioNTech is generating optimism this week.But in the…
-
Two states in the Mountain West have some of the country’s highest unemployment rates, including Nevada, which tops the nation. Nevada’s unemployment rate…
-
Nationally, the domestic abuse hotline has seen an uptick in calls since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, and that trend is reflected across the...
-
After 27 months of continual decline, the number of Americans falling behind on their mortgage payments is on the rise.In April alone, 6.1% of borrowers…
-
The first time Mark Ritchie and Leah Hardy laid eyes on their new camper, it was after they'd bought it. "It was like, 'Oh my God, it's tiny.' Which was...
-
Millions of Americans have been relocated due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a recent survey from the Pew Research Center.The survey, conducted…