-
This week marks one year since the murder of George Floyd at the hands of police. In this commentary, KUNR Youth Media reporter May Wells shares her…
-
Black Lives Matter protests have erupted across the country, and in Nevada, and with them, demands for police reform. In response, lawmakers in Nevada…
-
This story was powered by America Amplified , a public radio initiative. With protesters taking to the streets nationwide to demand justice for George...
-
Dozens of protestors gathered in front of the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office Friday to demand an investigation into an officer-involved shooting…
-
As thousands are demonstrating against a pattern of police brutality toward Black people in the U.S., Congress is working to find legislative solutions to…
-
Dorothy Croghan is an 82-year-old retired teacher, mother and Reno resident. She attended a recent peace vigil in Reno held by Black Lives Matter…
-
The president is facing political pressure to take action following the national outcry over the killing of George Floyd and others at the hands of police.
-
The ongoing protests over police brutality is highlighting another ongoing issue: the militarization of police departments.Abby Hall Blanco is a co-author…
-
Hundreds of people spent their Sunday evening participating in a peace vigil in downtown Reno. Black Lives Matter activists organized the event to allow…
-
Monday marks two weeks since 46-year-old George Floyd was killed while in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Former police officer Derek Chauvin…