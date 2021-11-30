-
KUNR Today: Dean Heller Announces Run For Nevada Governor, Washoe County Reaches 800 COVID-19 DeathsHere are the local news headlines for the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021.Republican Dean Heller Announces Run For Governor Of NevadaBy The Associated…
Humans account for an overwhelming majority of wildland fires, with federal agencies estimating that 80 to 90 percent are caused by people.Target shooting…
The Reno Gazette-Journal recently reported that there’s been a surge in overtime pay at the Reno Fire Department. Reno Public Radio’s Anh Gray explores…
The Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District is looking to recruit new volunteer firefighters ahead of the next wildfire season. Reno Public Radio's Julia…
Washoe County and the City of Reno held a press conference Wednesday to announce that they’ve reached a settlement over the region’s so-called fire…
The City of Reno will soon have a permanent fire chief in place. For the latest update on this week's city council meeting, we turn to Reno Public Radio's…
Senator Harry Reid announced Monday that Nevada fire departments received more than $2.7 million in federal grant money to help boost fire emergency…
Washoe County and the City of Reno have both approved moving forward with negotiations to nail down an automatic aid agreement for fire service. Reno…
Under a proposed labor agreement reached by the City of Reno and union leaders, Reno firefighters could see a 6 percent bump in pay to restore some of the…