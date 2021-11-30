-
Miles driven in the U.S. plummeted remarkably in the middle of March — dropping by 30% in a single week. Now driving is slowly resuming, a trend that began before stay-at-home orders were lifted.
The Nevada Board of Transportation is using its powers of eminent domain on a private property that's in the construction pathway of the USA Parkway east…
Nearly $9 million in federal money to improve non-motorized travel is available to communities throughout Nevada. Reno Public Radio’s Anh Gray has more on…